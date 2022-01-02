HKSAR's seventh-term LegCo begins four-year term on Jan. 1

Xinhua) 12:23, January 02, 2022

HONG KONG, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- The seventh-term Legislative Council (LegCo) of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) began its four-year term of office on Saturday.

HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam will administer the oath-taking ceremony for members of the seventh-term LegCo on Jan. 3, and on Jan. 12 the new LegCo is expected to hold its first session.

The LegCo election, the first since improvements to the HKSAR's electoral system, was successfully held on Dec. 19, 2021.

In the election, a total of 153 candidates had contended for 90 seats, including 20 from geographical constituencies, 30 from functional constituencies, and 40 from the Election Committee constituency.

