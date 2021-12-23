Premier Li meets with HKSAR chief executive

Xinhua) 09:10, December 23, 2021

Premier Li Keqiang meets with Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam, who is on a duty visit to Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday met with Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam, who is on a duty visit to Beijing.

During the meeting, Li heard a report on Hong Kong's current situation and the HKSAR government's work.

Vice Premier Han Zheng attended the meeting.

Noting that Lam has led the HKSAR government's steady and solid steps of administration, effective COVID-19 control and efforts to revive the economy this year, Li said the central government fully acknowledges the performance of Lam and the HKSAR government.

Li said the central government will continue to fully and faithfully implement the policies of "one country, two systems," "the people of Hong Kong administering Hong Kong," and a high degree of autonomy for the region, improve the system and mechanism of the HKSAR on the implementation of the Constitution and the Basic Law, and give full support to the chief executive in leading the HKSAR government to administer in accordance with the law, said Li.

Li noted the significance of consolidating Hong Kong's status as an international hub for finance, trade and shipping, which will provide greater scope for the region's development.

Li also expressed his hope that the HKSAR government will actively define its development strategy within the national development strategy, and contribute to the country's reform and opening up and efforts in fostering a new pattern of development.

The HKSAR government is expected to coordinate epidemic prevention and control with economic and social development, and solve the prominent problems of immediate concern to Hong Kong residents.

Lam expressed gratitude to the central government's support on fighting COVID-19, saying that Hong Kong people from all sectors hope for an early restoration of normal personnel exchanges with the mainland.

She also pledged efforts to develop the economy and improve people's wellbeing.

Premier Li Keqiang meets with Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam, who is on a duty visit to Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)