HKSAR gov't to be resolute in safeguarding national security

Xinhua) 08:10, December 31, 2021

HONG KONG, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said on Thursday in a press release that they would be resolute and spare no effort in safeguarding against any activities undermining national security.

The National Security Department of the Hong Kong Police Force on Wednesday morning arrested six current or former senior staff members of Stand News, a Hong Kong online news platform, for conspiracy to publish seditious publication, contravening section 9 and 10 of the Crimes Ordinance.

A spokesperson of the HKSAR government said in the press release that the law enforcement actions taken by the Hong Kong Police Force against Stand News were strictly according to the law and based on evidence, and the HKSAR government was determined to tackle acts and activities endangering national security in accordance with the law.

The spokesperson pointed out that freedom of speech and press were protected under the Basic Law and the Hong Kong Bill of Rights Ordinance. Article 4 of the Hong Kong National Security Law also stipulated that such rights and freedoms shall be protected in accordance with the law to safeguard national security in the HKSAR.

According to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, freedom of speech and press were not absolute and could be restricted for reasons including protection of national security, the spokesperson said, stressing that no one is above the law.

The spokesperson also expressed the HKSAR government's deep regret regarding the United States' and some other Western countries' attempt to twist facts and their slandering remarks on the enforcement actions taken in accordance with the law.

"The actions taken by the Police on this occasion were targeting at illegal acts of those arrestees, and have nothing to do with freedom of the press and of publication," the spokesperson said, adding that such acts by the Western countries were grossly interfering with Hong Kong's affairs, reflecting their double standards.

The spokesperson said that the HKSAR government would continue to guard against any acts endangering national security, and any person or entity violating the law would be brought to justice regardless of background.

