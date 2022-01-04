New HKSAR lawmakers encouraged to fulfill constitutional obligations, serve motherland

Xinhua) 08:44, January 04, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese government spokesperson on Monday extended congratulations to the seventh-term of the Legislative Council (LegCo) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on its oath-taking ceremony, encouraging the lawmakers to shoulder their due responsibilities and serve Hong Kong and the motherland.

During the oath-taking ceremony, which began Monday morning, the 90 LegCo members took an oath to uphold the Basic Law of the HKSAR and swore allegiance to the HKSAR in front of the national emblem.

All members of the LegCo should love the country and Hong Kong, and fully and faithfully implement the policy of "one country, two systems," said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson called on the lawmakers to strive to safeguard Hong Kong's fundamental and overall interests, meet the new requirements for social development and expectations from Hong Kong residents, and address the prominent issues affecting Hong Kong's economic and social development and its long-term peace and stability.

LegCo members were also urged to guide different sectors of Hong Kong society to better understand and recognize the motherland and promote cooperation and exchanges between Hong Kong and the mainland.

