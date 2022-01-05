Chow Hang-tung jailed for 15 months for incitement of unauthorized assembly in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chow Hang-tung, former head of a disbanded anti-China group in Hong Kong, has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for inciting others to join an unauthorized assembly in Hong Kong last year.

Chow, former vice-chair of the now-defunct Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, was convicted and handed down the sentence on Tuesday at the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

She incited and called on people to participate in an unauthorized assembly through her articles published on social media from May 29 to June 4, 2021, according to the court.

Ten months of Chow's prison term in her fresh sentence are to be served separately to an earlier sentence for another two cases, meaning she will spend a total of 22 months behind bars.

