Inter-school Basic Law competition launched in Hong Kong to mark 25th anniversary of HKSAR's establishment

January 06, 2022

HONG KONG, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Education Bureau (EDB) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Wednesday launched the 8th inter-school HKSAR Basic Law competition which is also intended to mark the 25th anniversary of establishment of the HKSAR.

To celebrate the major milestone of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the HKSAR, this year's competition questions surround the historical developments and achievements since the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949, the constitutional relationship between the country and the HKSAR, and the development of Hong Kong since its return to the motherland in 1997, said the EDB, which held a ceremony to launch the competition.

The competition aims to enhance Hong Kong students' sense of belonging to the country and their sense of national identity, it said.

The EDB also issued a circular memorandum on Wednesday to all primary and secondary schools in Hong Kong, encouraging more participation of schools and students as well as promoting national education in schools.

During the kick-off ceremony, the Bauhinia Culture Group donated a total of 10,000 copies of a reader titled "National Laws Applicable to HKSAR: A Student Guide" -- a series of study books on the Constitution and the HKSAR Basic Law -- to the EDB and primary and secondary schools in Hong Kong.

Secretary for Education of the HKSAR government Kevin Yeung received on behalf of schools the reader and expressed gratitude to the Bauhinia Culture Group for the donation and its support.

Yeung said the reader can be used as reading material for the preparation of the competition this year. School principals are also encouraged to make good use of the reader to promote national education in schools.

The inter-school HKSAR Basic Law competition consists of primary and secondary sections. The heats will be carried out in the form of an online competition on Feb. 14-21.

