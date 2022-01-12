HKSAR's 7th-term LegCo holds first meeting

Xinhua) 11:23, January 12, 2022

HONG KONG, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- The seventh-term Legislative Council (LegCo) of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) began its first meeting on Wednesday morning.

The meeting is a question and answer session with HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Lam will answer questions put by the LegCo members after addressing the LegCo at the beginning of the meeting.

