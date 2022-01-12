Chinese vice premier orders differentiated, targeted measures against COVID-19 resurgence in Henan
ZHENGZHOU, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan has stressed implementing differentiated and targeted measures in epidemic control in central China's Henan Province, which is experiencing a COVID-19 resurgence.
Sun, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while researching and directing the anti-epidemic work in the province's capital city of Zhengzhou, as well as Xuchang and Anyang.
Sun visited supermarkets, factories, schools, quarantine sites, designated hospitals, and communities to learn about closed-off management, medical service and supply of necessities.
Sun said containment of the epidemic was still at a crucial stage.
She called for efforts to speed up screening, epidemiological investigation and quarantine, so as to achieve the goal of blocking infections as soon as possible.
