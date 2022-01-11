China firmly supports Kazakhstan in maintaining stability, stopping violence: MFA
China on Monday said it was willing to firmly support Kazakhstan in maintaining stability and stopping violence at this critical moment concerning Kazakhstan's future.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Wang Wenbin cited Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's remarks in a phone conversation with his counterpart Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi.
Wang Yi said during the call that China was ready to work with Kazakhstan to enhance cooperation between law enforcement and security departments, strengthen bilateral cooperation against external interference, uphold the two countries' political system and political power security, forestall and foil any attempt at instigating "color revolution", and jointly oppose the interference and infiltration of any external force, according to the spokesperson.
