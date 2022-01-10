Home>>
China firmly supports Kazakhstan in maintaining stability, stopping violence: FM
(Xinhua) 15:49, January 10, 2022
BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- As a permanent comprehensive strategic partner of Kazakhstan, China is willing to firmly support Kazakhstan in maintaining stability and stopping violence at this critical moment concerning Kazakhstan's future, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday.
Wang made the remarks during a phone conversation with Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi.
