Chinese FM holds talks with Saudi Arabian counterpart

Xinhua) 08:23, January 11, 2022

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi holds talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

NANJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks on Monday with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Wuxi City of east China's Jiangsu Province.

After an in-depth exchange of views, the two sides reached broad consensus on bilateral relations, practical cooperation and multilateral coordination.

Wang said that China stands ready to work with Saudi Arabia to jointly implement the important consensus reached by two heads of state to promote the development of bilateral relations.

Wang said the two sides should continue to firmly support each other in safeguarding their respective core interests, jointly oppose unilateralism and bullying, safeguard the collective interests of developing countries and the basic norms governing international relations.

Faisal said Saudi Arabia has always opposed interfering in China's domestic affairs, firmly championed the one-China principle and firmly supported China's legitimate position on issues concerning Taiwan and Xinjiang, as well as human rights.

On the Iran nuclear issue, Wang said China supports Gulf countries in setting up multilateral dialogue platforms and taking the initiative in regional issues into their own hands.

The two sides also exchanged views on Yemen, Afghanistan and other international and regional issues of common concern.

