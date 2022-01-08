Chinese, Comorian FMs hold talks over bilateral relations

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi holds talks with Comorian Foreign Minister Dhoihir Dhoulkamal in Moroni, Comoros, Jan. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

MORONI, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday met with Comorian Foreign Minister Dhoihir Dhoulkamal in Moroni, capital of the Comoros.

Wang said that China was the first country to recognize the independence of the Comoros and establish diplomatic relations with the country. Over the past 47 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, China and the Comoros have always been sincere and friendly, and the relationship between the two countries has become a model of equality and win-win cooperation between large and small countries.

The fact that the Chinese foreign minister has made the Comoros an important stop on his first visit of the year reflects the great importance China attaches to the relations between China and the Comoros, Wang underlined, hoping that the visit will deepen mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries in various fields and give new impetus to the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations.

Dhoulkamal said that the Chinese foreign minister's visit to the Comoros at the beginning of the New Year is a vivid manifestation of the brotherhood and good cooperation between the two countries.

The friendship between the two countries is long-lasting and strong. The two countries have maintained a high degree of mutual trust in politics, mutual benefit and win-win situation in the economy, mutual support in the international arena, and carried out exemplary cooperation, said Dhoulkamal.

Underlining that Comoros has always adhered to the one-China policy, Dhoulkamal thanked China for its help and support for the development of the country and showed its willingness to work with China to promote cooperation between the two countries in various fields to a new level.

China's effective control of the COVID-19 pandemic has fully demonstrated good governance and good management, while China's strong support for the global fight against the pandemic has demonstrated its responsibility as a great power, he said.

African countries were also heartened by China-proposed cooperation initiatives with Africa announced at the 8th Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, said Dhoulkamal, adding that the forum has provided a good platform for both sides to deepen their partnership and strategic cooperation, and has helped to advance the "Emerging Comoros Plan for 2030".

The Comoros is willing to work with China to strengthen Africa-China solidarity, to jointly address global challenges such as pandemic and climate change, and to achieve common development, he reiterated.

Thanking the Comoros for maintaining its correct position on issues related to China's core interests, Wang said that China also firmly supports the Comoros in safeguarding its sovereign independence, territorial integrity and national dignity and exploring a development path that is in line with its own national conditions.

Wang said that in face of challenges brought by the pandemic, both sides stand together and support each other. China has provided the Comoros with vaccines and anti-COVID supplies and sent medical teams to the country, and will continue to provide new vaccines and testing kits according to the Comoros' needs, so as to help the Comoros achieve the goal of universal immunization, Wang said.

China is willing to promote the implementation of the "Nine Projects" of China-Africa cooperation in the country, align with the "Emerging Comoros Plan for 2030" strategy, and help the country achieve greater development, said Wang.

The two sides should make better use of the economic and social benefits of the completed projects, actively explore the implementation of new livelihood projects with strong feasibility and quick results, and carry out cooperation in areas where the Coromos has advantages, such as spice processing and fishery, said Wang.

The Comoros is welcome to make good use of the "green channel" for African agricultural products to be exported to China and the zero-tariff policy for products from the least developed countries to promote more quality products from the Comoros to enter the Chinese market, said Wang.

