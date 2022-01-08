China to improve management of revolutionary heritage assets, resources

Xinhua) 10:20, January 08, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's National Cultural Heritage Administration (NCHA) and Ministry of Finance have jointly issued a circular to improve the management system for revolutionary heritage assets and resources, according to the NCHA on Friday.

The circular ordered efforts from cultural heritage and finance authorities at all levels to support dedicated research on and the regular examination of revolutionary heritage resources, thoroughly grasp the overall status of these resources in their own jurisdictions, and better implement the briefing mechanism for relevant management information.

The circular also urged efforts to incorporate the revolutionary heritage database into the national cultural heritage database, enhance the digital preservation of revolutionary heritage, and achieve the systemic storage, scientific management and open sharing of relevant data.

The supporting mechanism for revolutionary heritage preservation should be further improved and coordination between responsible authorities should be enhanced, the circular said.

