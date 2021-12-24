Home>>
China discovers 635 cave temples, cliff statues
(Xinhua) 16:08, December 24, 2021
BEIJING, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- China announced Friday that 635 cave temples and cliff statues were discovered in a 10-month field survey nationwide.
The new discoveries brought the total number of the country's cave temples and cliff statues to 5,986, the National Cultural Heritage Administration (NCHA) said.
Among them, 2,155 are cave temples and 3,831 cliff statues, with 288 sites under state protection, the NCHA added.
Braving high altitudes and bad weather, about 2,000 researchers in more than 150 teams had taken part in the survey to examine the conservation of the country's grotto sites.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- NW China's Suoyang City Ruins home to intact ancient military defense, irrigation systems
- Artisans showcase handmade products at Egypt's largest heritage expo
- Exhibition featuring Bronze Age civilizations held in Chengdu
- Eye-catching scenery captured in World heritage site Hongcun village
- Ruins of ancient Egyptian city of Memphis
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.