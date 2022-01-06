China-Vietnam freight train trips double in 2021

Containers are loaded onto a China-Vietnam freight train at Nanning International Railway Port in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 21, 2021. (China Railway Nanning Group Co., Ltd./Handout via Xinhua)

NANNING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region handled 346 China-Vietnam freight train trips last year, up by over 108 percent from the previous year, according to the China Railway Nanning Group Co., Ltd.

Among the imported fruits, 19,400 tonnes of durians, mangosteens, and longans have been transported via the freight service in 2021, up 14.7 percent year on year.

A total of 400 China-Vietnam freight train trips are expected to be made in 2022.

A China-Vietnam freight train pulls out of Nanning International Railway Port in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 21, 2021. (China Railway Nanning Group Co., Ltd./Handout via Xinhua)

Photo shows a China-Vietnam-Laos freight train loaded with agricultural products at Nanning International Railway Port in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 13, 2021. (China Railway Nanning Group Co., Ltd./Handout via Xinhua)

A staff member loads up a truck with goods transported via a China-Vietnam freight train at Nanning International Railway Port in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 9, 2021. (China Railway Nanning Group Co., Ltd./Handout via Xinhua)

