Home>>
Chinese, Vietnamese coast guards hold cooperation talks
(Xinhua) 09:06, December 02, 2021
BEIJING, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- The China Coast Guard held talks with its Vietnamese counterpart via video link on Tuesday regarding cooperation between the two sides.
Both sides spoke highly of the cooperation results achieved in 2021, discussed the direction and content of future cooperation, and exchanged views on matters of mutual concern.
The two sides agreed to enhance friendly cooperation, handle emergencies at sea with discretion, safeguard maritime safety and order within the region, and contribute to the development of a marine community with a shared future.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Tunnel construction completes on high-speed railway to China-Vietnam border
- China-Vietnam freight train trips rise 117 pct in Jan.-Sept.
- China's midfield problems exposed in win over Vietnam, says former Chinese head coach
- China "must beat" Vietnam to keep World Cup hopes alive: Li Weifeng
- China continues to fully support Vietnam in pandemic control, socioeconomic development: ambassador
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.