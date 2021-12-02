Chinese, Vietnamese coast guards hold cooperation talks

Xinhua) 09:06, December 02, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- The China Coast Guard held talks with its Vietnamese counterpart via video link on Tuesday regarding cooperation between the two sides.

Both sides spoke highly of the cooperation results achieved in 2021, discussed the direction and content of future cooperation, and exchanged views on matters of mutual concern.

The two sides agreed to enhance friendly cooperation, handle emergencies at sea with discretion, safeguard maritime safety and order within the region, and contribute to the development of a marine community with a shared future.

