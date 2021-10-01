China continues to fully support Vietnam in pandemic control, socioeconomic development: ambassador

HANOI, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to fully support Vietnam's efforts in both pandemic prevention and control, and socioeconomic development, Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo said.

In a speech during an online reception on Thursday to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, Xiong said that China has so far assisted Vietnam with 6.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines and provided the country with another 15 million doses via commercial procurement.

China has also been shouldering the responsibility of supporting the global efforts in fighting COVID-19, he said.

Extending festive greetings to all Chinese compatriots in Vietnam, the ambassador said in his speech that China has now developed into the world's leading manufacturer and the second-largest economy, accomplished the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects and eradicated extreme poverty.

China's development has not only changed itself historically, but also profoundly changed the world as it has become the leading trading power in the world and the biggest trading partner of over 120 countries and regions, while the Belt and Road Initiative has lifted millions of people in related countries out of poverty, he said.

In his speech at the online reception, Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien said 2021 is a year with great significance for the People's Republic of China, and congratulated the People's Republic of China on both its 72nd founding anniversary and the great achievements it has made this year.

Vietnam sees the development of the Vietnam-China relations as a top priority and strategic choice in its foreign policy, Dien said, noting that the economic and trade cooperation between the two countries has maintained positive growth with the COVID-19 pandemic being put under control, which is a highlight and the material foundation of the bilateral relations.

Dien extended his wishes that the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership would keep going forward.

