Chinese, Vietnamese militaries to hold joint medical exercise

Xinhua) 08:59, December 02, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Vietnamese armed forces will conduct a joint medical exercise from Dec. 6 to 12, according to China's military authorities.

China will send a medical detachment composed of 84 personnel to the Vietnamese city of Mong Cai for the field exercise, the first of its kind between the two militaries, according to the Logistics Support Department of the Central Military Commission (CMC).

The exercise involves a scenario in which a country is hit by an epidemic outbreak on the heels of an earthquake, and it will focus on training and tasks related to disaster relief, the rescue of the wounded, and epidemic control.

Through the exercise, the two militaries will share their experiences in medical work, deepen anti-epidemic exchanges and cooperation, and improve their joint disaster relief and rescue operations, according to the CMC Logistics Support Department.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)