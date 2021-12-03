Chinese FM pledges to promote ties with Vietnam

HANGZHOU, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday called on China and Vietnam to promote the sustained, healthy and stable development of the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation.

Wang made the remarks during a meeting in Anji of Zhejiang with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son. He said this year is very important for the development of bilateral relations, and the two sides should follow the consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and the two countries and work together to promote the sustained, healthy and stable development of the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation.

Bui Thanh Son said Vietnam has always supported China to play a greater role in the international affairs.

The two sides exchanged in-depth views on bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields and reached important consensus. They agreed to strengthen political leadership, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and enhance cooperation on fighting against the pandemic.

