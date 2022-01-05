Chinese Wisdom in Xi's Words: "Strive vigorously in high spirits"

Xinhua) 14:45, January 05, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- "Strive vigorously in high spirits, remain determined without negligence," President Xi Jinping cited ancient Chinese phrases in his 2022 New Year Address, calling on the Communist Party of China to lead the Chinese people in making greater achievements on their new journey toward national rejuvenation.

The phrase "strive vigorously in high spirits" originates from a piece of prose written by Han Yu, a renowned literatus during the Tang Dynasty (618-907), in memory of one of his friends.

In the 1920s, it was cited by Dr. Sun Yat-sen, the forerunner of China's democratic revolution, when summarizing the Chinese people's painstaking struggle in the revolution.

In 2021, China eradicated absolute poverty and completed building a moderately prosperous society in all respects -- known as the First Centenary Goal -- and has set out on a new journey of building a modern socialist country -- the Second Centenary Goal -- by the mid-21st century.

In his New Year Address to ring in 2022, Xi said to realize national rejuvenation will be no easy task.

"Only through vigorous and determined endeavor can we fulfill our responsibility to history, prove worthy of our times and live up to people's expectations," Xi said.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)