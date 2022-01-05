Xi calls for efforts to better present China's stories through Winter Olympics

Xinhua) 14:22, January 05, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on domestic media outlets to better present China's stories and its voices via the upcoming Winter Olympics to the world.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at the Main Media Center for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games during his inspections of the Games' preparatory work on Tuesday.

Xi extended New Year greetings to media representatives who were busy preparing for the Games coverage at the Main Media Center.

Staging major international sporting events such as the Winter Olympics will be an opportunity to enhance the influence of Chinese culture, the reach of news reporting and the nation's soft power, Xi noted.

The 2022 Olympic Winter Games will take place from February 4 to 20, followed by the Paralympic Winter Games from March 4 to 13.

