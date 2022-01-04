Home>>
Public skiing competition opens in Beijing
(Ecns.cn) 16:43, January 04, 2022
A contestant attends a skiing competition at a snow park in Yanqing District, Beijing, Jan. 3, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)
Over 100 contestants participated in the skiing competition held in Yanqing. They will compete for champions of two snow events, including the alpine ski giant slalom and snowboard giant slalom.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.