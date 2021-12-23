Home>>
The Rebirth of a storied alpine ski resort
Tonghua Jinchang ski resort, built in 1959, is the country's first alpine ski resort after the founding of the People's Republic of China. It has been the cradle of many excellent Chinese skiers. With the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics approaching, this old ski resort, which had gone through glory and silence, has been reborn. Wanfeng Tonghua Ski Resort, which was rebuilt at the original site of Jinchang Ski Resort, opened on December 18th.
