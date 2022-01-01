Young Lebanese show talent in Chinese singing competition

Xinhua) 09:22, January 01, 2022

BEIRUT, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- A total of 32 Lebanese young people participated on Thursday in a virtual Chinese singing competition to show their talent and Chinese language skills.

The fourth Session of the Ambassador's Cup Chinese Singing Competition for Lebanese Students, divided into the Youth Group and the Children's Group, saw participation by students from the Lebanese University, the Confucius Institute at Saint Joseph University, Al-Hayat International School, Al-Kawthar High School, and other Lebanese universities, secondary schools and primary schools.

The contestants preformed famous Chinese songs such as Mother's Eyes, A Spray of Plum Blossoms, The Moon Represents My Heart, Chrysanthemum Terrace and Tibet Plateau.

Maria Kadri from the Lebanese University won first place in the Youth Group, while Nour Najm from Al-Hayat International School came out on top in the Children's Group.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)