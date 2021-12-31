Polar Ocean Park in Tianjin holds “mini Winter Olympics”

People's Daily Online) 16:32, December 31, 2021

Photo shows two lovely Adélie penguins. (Photo courtesy of Tianjin Haichang Polar Ocean Park)

A “mini Winter Olympics” was recently held at the Tianjin Haichang Polar Ocean Park, north China’s Tianjin municipality.

The event enabled tourists to join a variety of interesting winter games, and offered them an opportunity to have a close look at some animal species adapted to polar conditions.

Adélie penguins at the Polar Ocean Park, a species that just concluded its breeding season, joined in during the “mini Winter Olympics.” They have laid 11 eggs since mid- and late-November this year, three of which already hatched.

One of the hatched Adélie penguins was named “Dong’ao,” or Winter Olympics in English, to celebrate the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

Apart from the Adélie penguins, arctic foxes and mountain hares showed up at the event, too.

