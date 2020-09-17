Hong Kong's Ocean Park to reopen on Sept. 18 after over two-month closure

File photo taken with a mobile phone shows tourists taking cable cars at Ocean Park in Hong Kong, south China, June 15, 2020. Hong Kong's iconic theme park Ocean Park said on Tuesday that it will resume operation on Friday after being temporarily closed again for more than two months due to the COVID-19 outbreak. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

HONG KONG, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's iconic theme park Ocean Park said on Tuesday that it will resume operation on Friday after being temporarily closed again for more than two months due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Ocean Park announced a temporary closure on Jan. 26 due to the epidemic, and reopened on June 13 as the outbreak had shown signs of abating in Hong Kong. On July 14, the theme park suspended operation again as Hong Kong saw a growing number of COVID-19 cases.

Starting Friday, the park will open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time on weekdays, and 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time on weekends and public holidays.

In order to provide visitors with a spacious and well-ordered environment, Ocean Park said it has adjusted its park-wide capacity, and all tourists are required to make online reservations prior to their visits.

The first 100 visitors to enter Ocean Park on Friday will receive a surprise celebration offer, the theme park added.

Besides, Ocean Park offers two promotions for Hong Kong residents. They can buy an admission ticket with a discount of 35 percent between Sept. 18 and Dec. 31, and receive complimentary in-park cash e-coupons. Ocean Park also offer unlimited entry passes for Hong Kong residents, through which pass holders can enjoy unlimited access to the theme park from Oct. 1 to March 31, 2021. Enditem