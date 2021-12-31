Golden Rooster film awards held in Xiamen

Xinhua) 15:36, December 31, 2021

Representatives for the film "Island Keeper" receive the Best Feature Film Award at the awarding ceremony of the 34th China Film Golden Rooster Awards in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 30, 2021. The awarding ceremony of the 34th China Film Golden Rooster Awards was held in Xiamen on Thursday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Zhang Xiaofei wins the Best Actress Award for her role in the film "Hi, Mom" at the awarding ceremony of the 34th China Film Golden Rooster Awards in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 30, 2021. The awarding ceremony of the 34th China Film Golden Rooster Awards was held in Xiamen on Thursday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Photo taken on Dec. 30, 2021 shows the awarding ceremony of the 34th China Film Golden Rooster Awards in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. The awarding ceremony of the 34th China Film Golden Rooster Awards was held in Xiamen on Thursday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Zhu Yuanyuan (1st, L) wins the Best Supporting Actress Award for her role in the film "My Sister" at the awarding ceremony of the 34th China Film Golden Rooster Awards in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 30, 2021. The awarding ceremony of the 34th China Film Golden Rooster Awards was held in Xiamen on Thursday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Creators for the film "1921" win the Best Screenplay Award at the awarding ceremony of the 34th China Film Golden Rooster Awards in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 30, 2021. The awarding ceremony of the 34th China Film Golden Rooster Awards was held in Xiamen on Thursday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Zhang Yi wins the Best Actor Award for his role in the film "Cliff Walkers" at the awarding ceremony of the 34th China Film Golden Rooster Awards in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 30, 2021. The awarding ceremony of the 34th China Film Golden Rooster Awards was held in Xiamen on Thursday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Zhang Yimou wins the Best Director Award for the film "Cliff Walkers" at the awarding ceremony of the 34th China Film Golden Rooster Awards in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 30, 2021. The awarding ceremony of the 34th China Film Golden Rooster Awards was held in Xiamen on Thursday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Actresses perform at the awarding ceremony of the 34th China Film Golden Rooster Awards in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 30, 2021. The awarding ceremony of the 34th China Film Golden Rooster Awards was held in Xiamen on Thursday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Photo taken on Dec. 30, 2021 shows the awarding ceremony of the 34th China Film Golden Rooster Awards in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. The awarding ceremony of the 34th China Film Golden Rooster Awards was held in Xiamen on Thursday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

