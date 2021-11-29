Home>>
Domestic comedy "Be Somebody" stays atop Chinese box office
(Xinhua) 09:56, November 29, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- Domestic comedy-suspense film "Be Somebody" continued to lead the Chinese mainland box office chart on Sunday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Monday.
The film tells the story of a group of frustrated filmmakers who gather to plan on a new film about a notorious criminal case. It generated 48.5 million yuan (about 7.6 million U.S. dollars) on Sunday, accounting for nearly half of the day's total.
Domestic suspense film "Door Lock" ranked second on the box office chart, raking in around 12.7 million yuan on Sunday.
It was followed by war film "Railway Heroes," with a daily revenue of nearly 9 million yuan on its tenth day of screening.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- "The Battle at Lake Changjin" becomes new highest-grossing film in China
- Domestic comedy "Be Somebody" tops Chinese box office chart
- Chinese war epic "The Battle at Lake Changjin" hits North American big screen
- New Bond film "No Time to Die" stays atop Chinese box office
- Chinese blockbuster hits 5 bln yuan, world's 2nd biggest earner this year
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.