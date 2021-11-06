New Bond film "No Time to Die" stays atop Chinese box office

Xinhua) 15:28, November 06, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- The latest James Bond film "No Time to Die" continued to top the Chinese mainland box office on Friday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Saturday.

The 25th installment in the Bond franchise, also Daniel Craig's fifth and final in the role of British spy James Bond, ended its eighth day of screening with 16.7 million yuan (about 2.6 million U.S. dollars).

War epic film "The Battle at Lake Changjin" ranked second with a revenue of 12.9 million yuan on Friday.

The war film was followed by romantic drama "The Curious Tale of Mr. Guo," which raked in 6.4 million yuan on debut day.

