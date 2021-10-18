7 Chinese films to be screened as 2nd Chinese film week opens in Iran

TEHRAN, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Seven excellent Chinese films will be screened in Iran as the 2nd Chinese Cinema at a Glance event opened in Iran's capital Tehran on Saturday night.

The event, jointly organized by the Chinese Embassy in Iran and the Art and Experience Institute of Iranians Cinema, is scheduled to be held from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22 in both online and offline modes.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Charge d'Affaires of Chinese Embassy in Iran Fu Lihua said the cultural exchanges between these two ancient civilizations have contributed to the development and burgeoning of the global civilization.

The Chinese side, she said, stands ready to take the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Iran as an opportunity to enhance exchanges between the two civilizations and understanding between the two peoples through cinema.

For his part, Jafar Sanei Moqaddam, managing director of the Art and Experience Institute of Iranians Cinema, said this cultural week will serve to promote cultural bonds between the two ancient civilizations with a purpose of the development in cinema industry and augmentation of investments, production and screening.

According to the organizers, the selected films to be presented during the event include Coming Home and Shadow by Zhang Yimou, The Assassin by Hou Hsiao-hsien, Song of the Phoenix by Wu Tianming, Anima by Cao Jinling, Fly with the Crane by Li Ruijun, and I am Somebody by Derek Tung-Shing Yee.

