Film on climate change to be shown at COP26

Xinhua) 09:41, October 13, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- A film that brings together the views of global youth on climate change will be screened at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in November.

The film is part of the Global Youth Summit on Net-Zero Future hosted by Global Alliance of Universities on Climate (GAUC), an alliance initiated by China's Tsinghua University.

ActNowFilm is a collection of short videos made by young people between the ages of 16 and 30 from 32 countries.

The film shows young people from across the world share their experiences and opinions on climate change.

The film had its trailer premiers at Climate Week NYC and the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15). It will be shown on Nov. 11 at COP26, which is to be held in the Scottish city of Glasgow, according to Tsinghua University.

