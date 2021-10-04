Iranian president extends congratulation on PRC's 72nd founding anniversary

The photo shows Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi congratulates the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. (Iranian Presidential Website/Handout via Xinhua)

TEHRAN, Oct. 3 (Xinhua) -- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has congratulated China on the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) and voiced Iran's wish to expand ties with China as a comprehensive strategic partner.

"China's glorious achievements in recent decades have been due to the unity and solidarity of its great nation" and wise leaders for national growth and development, Raisi wrote in a message published on the Iranian president's official website on Sunday.

A flag-raising ceremony to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China is held at the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

The Iranian president said that "China's sustained commitment to the priority of development on the global political agenda reflects China's vision of a just, people-oriented international order that benefits all countries, especially developing ones."

Iran and China, as two great peace-loving civilizations and comprehensive strategic partners, he wrote, can help bring about "true multilateralism" through strategic and win-win cooperation.

"I hope that in the new chapter of relations between the two countries, we will see the promotion and expansion of cooperation in various economic, political and cultural fields," Raisi added.

The PRC was founded on Oct. 1, 1949.

