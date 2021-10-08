Home>>
'The Battle at Lake Changjin' highlights the willpower of soldiers
(People's Daily App) 16:33, October 08, 2021
Dante Lam, director of "The Battle at Lake Changjin", said in an interview that he hoped the audience could feel the willpower of our soldiers through the movie.
