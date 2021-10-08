Languages

Friday, October 08, 2021

'The Battle at Lake Changjin' highlights the willpower of soldiers

(People's Daily App) 16:33, October 08, 2021

Dante Lam, director of "The Battle at Lake Changjin", said in an interview that he hoped the audience could feel the willpower of our soldiers through the movie.

