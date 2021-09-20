Home>>
Disaster film "Cloudy Mountain" leads Chinese box office chart
(Xinhua) 13:58, September 20, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- Domestic disaster movie "Cloudy Mountain" topped the Chinese mainland box office on Sunday, figures from the China Movie Data Information Network showed on Monday.
The film, about a father-and-son duo's journey to save a newly-built tunnel and a town of 160,000 residents from the peril of natural disasters, generated 66.94 million yuan (10.38 million U.S. dollars) on its third day of screening.
The hit movie was followed by the Chinese drama movie "All About My Mother," which gained around 24.48 million yuan on Sunday, its first day of screening.
Another Chinese film "To Be With You" on its debut ranked third with a daily box office earnings of 17.15 million yuan.
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)
Photos
- Bumper harvest presents a magnificent scene of terraced rice paddies in SW China's Luzhou city
- In pics: life of Siberian tigers in NE China's breeding center
- Explore wonderland created by an alpine lake cluster in SW China's Yunnan
- In pics: Museums across China unveil creative and culturally-inspired mooncakes
Related Stories
- China's National Day holiday to see star-studded films compete
- Sci-fi action film "Free Guy" stays atop Chinese box office
- A sneak peek at Mid-Autumn Festival holiday Chinese film releases
- Chinese-produced War to Resist US Aggression, Aid Korea blockbuster takes aim at National Day box office
- Sci-fi action film "Free Guy" tops Chinese box office on debut
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.