Sci-fi action film "Free Guy" stays atop Chinese box office

Xinhua) 14:26, September 14, 2021

Photo taken on June 11, 2021 shows cast members of the film "Raging Fire" on the red carpet of the 24th Shanghai International Film Festival in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Ren Long)

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- U.S. sci-fi action film "Free Guy" continued to dominate the Chinese mainland box office on Tuesday, figures released by the China Movie Data Information Network showed Wednesday.

The movie, following a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game and decides to become the hero of his own story, raked in about 11.55 million yuan (1.79 million U.S. dollars) on its 12th day of screening.

It was followed by domestic action film "Raging Fire," which generated 6.61 million yuan.

Another sci-fi action picture "The Tomorrow War" came in third, with daily box office earnings reaching 4.81 million yuan.

