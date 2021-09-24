Sustainability-themed film festival held in Beijing

"Beyond the Horizon", a fictional film set in the background of a relentless heatwave and droughts, is screened at the Swiss Embassy on Sept. 23, 2021. (Photo/ Embassy of Switzerland in China)

A three-day Swiss Smart & Sustainable Film Festival, organized by the Embassy of Switzerland in China, kicked off in Beijing on Sept. 23, 2021, screening a selection of Swiss documentaries and movies revolving around the theme of sustainability.

In the opening speech at the film festival, Tehani Pestalozzi, Counsellor and Head of the Culture & Media Section of the Embassy, urged people to rethink how they can contribute to a sustainable future.

One short film and four documentaries/movies were selected for screening during the Open-Air Screening at the event. The movies offer diverse perspectives on sustainability to encourage the audience to increase their awareness on environmental protection and inspire action.

With the theme of the event focusing on sustainability, the food and products provided by the Embassy throughout the event were specially selected for their sustainable characteristics. The catering is plastic-free, and almost entirely organic and locally-sourced, according to Pestalozzi.

After wrapping up the film festival at the Embassy, a selection of 10 films and five short films on sustainability will be screened in cinemas across China, starting in Beijing from October 14 to 23, and later in Shanghai, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Wuhan, Guiyang and Xi'an.

