Chinese thriller "Fireflies in the Sun" still leads domestic box office

Xinhua) 14:26, December 30, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- Domestic thriller film "Fireflies in the Sun" continued leading the Chinese mainland box office chart on Wednesday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Thursday.

The movie, which is a sequel to "Sheep Without a Shepherd" released in 2019, depicts the story of a poor family and a desperate father who gives all his efforts to collect money for his son's operation.

On the 13th day of its release, the movie raked in nearly 21 million yuan (around 3.3 million U.S. dollars), accounting for 44 percent of the day's total.

"B for Busy," a domestic romance movie, ranked second on the box office chart, raking in 11.9 million yuan on its 6th day of release.

It was followed by the animation "I am What I am," whose daily box office earnings were over 3.7 million yuan.

