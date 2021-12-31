"The Father" wins best international film of China's Golden Rooster Awards

Xinhua) 09:02, December 31, 2021

Nominees for the Best Actor and related representatives pose for a photo with a presenter during the 34th China Golden Rooster Nominee Awards Ceremony in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province, Dec. 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

XIAMEN, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- "The Father" has won the best international film of China's 34th Golden Rooster Awards as the winners were announced Thursday evening in the city of Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province.

Featuring Anthony Hopkins, the film tells a story that a man refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages. As he tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and even the fabric of his reality.

This is the first time for China's top film awards "Golden Rooster" to set the best international film award. Five foreign films competed for the award, namely "The Father," "Persischstunden," "Pinocchio," "Wolfwalkers" and "Happy Old Year."

Zhang Yimou walked away with the best director for the spy thriller "Cliff Walkers." The best feature film award went to the "Island Keeper."

Launched in 1981, the Golden Rooster Awards is sponsored by the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles and the China Film Association.

