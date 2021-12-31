Chinese FM stresses justice, peace, dialogue, respect in handling hotspot issues

Xinhua) 08:51, December 31, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- In handling hotspot issues, major countries should uphold justice, not seek selfish interests; and promote peace, not abuse the use of force, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday.

Shouldering special and important responsibilities for world peace and stability, major countries should encourage dialogue, not resort to willful sanctions; and respect the views of the countries concerned, not throw their weight around, he said in an interview with Xinhua News Agency and China Media Group on the international situation and China's diplomacy in 2021.

In 2021, the entire world witnessed the Kabul Moment, when the U.S. forces left Afghanistan in a rush. Such irresponsible withdrawal has brought a serious humanitarian crisis to the Afghan people and enormous security challenges to regional stability, Wang said.

Facing the sudden changes in Afghanistan, China did not sit by, but extended a helping hand.

"We immediately reached out to the Afghan people with emergency humanitarian assistance, especially vaccines, food and winterization supplies," said Wang, adding that the Afghan people have suffered from years of war and turmoil, and should not have to endure the ravages of the pandemic, hunger and cold anymore.

China has actively facilitated international coordination and played a constructive role in a stable transition of the Afghanistan situation. These efforts have been welcomed and praised by people across Afghanistan, said Wang.

"Over the past year, China has kept firmly in mind and fulfilled its responsibility and mission," said Wang.

China has proposed a five-point initiative on promoting peace and stability in the Middle East, with a view to encouraging countries in the region to escape geopolitical rivalry between big powers and achieve self-strengthening through unity, he said.

China has put forward a three-point proposal for the implementation of the two-state solution to facilitate a just settlement of the Palestinian question and effective governance in the State of Palestine.

China has also introduced a four-point proposal for the settlement of the Syrian issue, and supported Syria in accelerating reconciliation and reconstruction as well as returning to the Arab family, according to the foreign minister.

"What has happened proves that China's growing strength increases the force for peace and the rise in China's influence contributes more constructive factors," said Wang, adding that China will continue working with the rest of the world to play its due role and make a greater contribution to international and regional peace.

