China opposes anti-China content in U.S. defense act

Xinhua) 08:28, December 31, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese military spokesperson on Thursday expressed strong indignation at and firm opposition to a U.S. defense spending act that contains negative content concerning China.

The U.S. National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022, which is full of Cold War mentality and ideological bias, smears China's national defense policy and military and launches groundless accusations against China on issues related to Taiwan and Xinjiang, said Tan Kefei, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, at a press conference.

It has seriously interfered in China's internal affairs, undermined China-U.S. mutual trust and poisoned relations between the two countries and militaries, Tan said.

Tan urged the U.S. side to abandon the zero-sum game mindset, develop an objective and rational perception of China's national defense and military, and stop issuing hostile policies towards China.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)