China urges U.S. to cease hostile naval, airforce maneuvers

Xinhua) 08:06, December 31, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Thursday urged the United States to cease hostile naval and airforce maneuvers against China.

Tan Kefei, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to a media inquiry regarding a video meeting recently held by Chinese and American militaries under their Maritime Military Consultative Agreement mechanism.

Tan said that in maintaining military air and maritime safety of China and the U.S., the most fundamental solution is that the U.S. side desists from hostile maneuvers.

The U.S. navy and air force conduct reconnaissance, surveying and highly targeted exercises and training for long periods of time near China, and frequently carries out infringing and provocative maneuvers. This is the root cause of military air and maritime safety issues between China and the U.S., according to Tan.

