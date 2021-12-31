Thai-Chinese Rayong Industrial Zone attracts over 170 enterprises

December 31, 2021

A worker checks cables at the Thai-Chinese Rayong Industrial Zone in Rayong province, Thailand, on Dec. 29, 2021. The Thai-Chinese Rayong Industrial Zone, which is located at the east coast of Thailand, has attracted more than 170 enterprises. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

