Thai-Chinese Rayong Industrial Zone attracts over 170 enterprises
(Xinhua) 07:55, December 31, 2021
A worker checks cables at the Thai-Chinese Rayong Industrial Zone in Rayong province, Thailand, on Dec. 29, 2021. The Thai-Chinese Rayong Industrial Zone, which is located at the east coast of Thailand, has attracted more than 170 enterprises. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
