Horse riders compete during "goat grabbing" game in Bamiyan, Afghanistan

Xinhua) 08:43, December 30, 2021

Horse riders compete during a game of Buzkashi, or "goat grabbing" in English, in Bamiyan, Afghanistan, Dec. 28, 2021. (Photo by Ahmadi/Xinhua)

A horse rider poses for photos during a game of Buzkashi, or "goat grabbing" in English, in Bamiyan, Afghanistan, Dec. 28, 2021. (Photo by Ahmadi/Xinhua)

