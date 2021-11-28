Afghanistan wants good relations with all countries: acting PM

People receive relief assistance donated by a local philanthropist in Nahr Shahi district of Balkh province, Afghanistan, Nov. 21, 2021. (Photo by Kawa Basharat/Xinhua)

"The Islamic Emirate wants to have good relations, economic ties and co-exist with all countries. Afghanistan will not interfere in internal affairs of any country, it is not our policy," acting Prime Minister of Afghanistan's caretaker government Mullah Hassan Akhund said in local media.

KABUL, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- The acting Prime Minister (PM) of Afghanistan's caretaker government Mullah Hassan Akhund has said that Afghanistan wants to have good relations with the international community, including the neighbors and regional countries.

"The Islamic Emirate wants to have good relations, economic ties and co-exist with all countries. Afghanistan will not interfere in internal affairs of any country, it is not our policy," Hassan Akhund said in his address broadcast in the state-run Radio Television of Afghanistan (RTA) on Saturday night.

In his first address since the Taliban's takeover on Aug. 15, and the formation of its caretaker government on Sept. 7, Hassan Akhund noted that Afghanistan's soil will not be used against any country and the new administration will not allow anyone to use Afghan soil against anyone.

"No harm has been inflicted to any country from Afghanistan and no one will witness harm from Afghanistan. Now, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is focusing on rebuilding our country," he said, noting that exerting pressure on Afghanistan will not benefit anyone.

Afghan women attend a class at a university in Kandahar city, southern Afghanistan, Sept. 13, 2021. (Photo by Sanaullah Seiam/Xinhua)

Regarding women's education, Hassan Akhund said that "the women's rights are safeguarded, and the Islamic Emirate respects the rights of education for women and girls. The women will be provided with an immune space for their education based on the Islamic laws."

He also urged the provincial governors, police chiefs and judges to do their best in providing service to the Afghans, calling on them to strictly act against those who cause harassment among the people.

"Those who harass ordinary people, or individuals who worked in the former government, must be accountable. It doesn't matter how high their rank is, those who are harassing people should be disarmed immediately and the report should be sent to me directly," he said.

The acting PM also called on Afghans to get united and rebuild the country including its economy with goodwill, brotherhood and unity.

