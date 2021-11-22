Afghan authorities lay down foundation stone of health clinic in E. province

Xinhua) 15:45, November 22, 2021

MAHMUD-E-RAQI, Afghanistan, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Local authorities laid down the foundation stone of a health clinic in Mahmud-e-Raqi, the capital of eastern Kapisa province on Sunday, a local official Mohammad Qasim Malikzada said Monday.

At a cost of 167,000 U.S. dollars, the clinic would be constructed within months to facilitate thousands of locals to get access to health services in the area, the official added.

The new administration in Afghanistan would spare no efforts to provide services to the citizens in all fields including health in the country, the official said.

The health sector in war-torn Afghanistan has reportedly faced a variety of challenges including medicinal shortage following the U.S.-led forces' withdrawal in late August, and the new government has been trying to overcome the problems.

