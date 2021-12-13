Taliban-led Afghan gov't thanks China over donation

KABUL, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Afghan officials inaugurated the construction of a mosque and two wells in the Ministry of Justice of Afghanistan on Sunday.

The projects were funded by China.

Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu said China and Afghanistan are very close neighbors connected by mountains and rivers, and the two peoples enjoy long-lasting friendly exchanges.

In accordance with the principle of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness, China has always adhered to the diplomatic policy of building friendship and partnership with Afghanistan and have been standing together to support each other, he said.

The ambassador noted that China sincerely hopes for and promotes an early realization of peace, tranquility, prosperity and good-neighborliness in Afghanistan. China has actively adopted concrete measures to help Afghanistan to seize opportunities and surmount difficulties.

Chief spokesman of Taliban-led administration Zabihullah Mujahid thanked China over the donation.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is thankful to China over sending assistance and also assures of having trustable relations with the neighboring country," he said in his speech.

Assuring protection to investment and investors, Mujahid stated that the administration is firm to provide security for Chinese diplomats and investors and also is thankful to China's generous cooperation.

The spokesman also looked forward to the help of regional countries, Islamic world, European nations and China in the rebuilding process of war-torn Afghanistan.

Speaking at the ceremony, Acting Justice Minister Shaikh Abdul Hakim Sharai expressed gratitude to China for its support and provision of humanitarian assistance to his country.

"I am thankful to China and the Chinese ambassador for their support to Afghanistan, a country that its infrastructures have been destroyed over the past four decades of war."

