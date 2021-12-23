Home>>
A harsh winter for Afghans as U.S. freezes assets
(Xinhua) 14:11, December 23, 2021
The humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan left behind by America's 20-year war, has been compounded by Washington's freezing of assets of the cash-strapped nation.
