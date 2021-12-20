650,000 cubic meters of ice and snow brightens up NE China's Jilin

People's Daily Online) 15:33, December 20, 2021

(People's Daily Online/Li Yang)

In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China and the upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, an ice-snow theme park has been open to the public recently in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province. The park features 160 sets of ice and snow sculptures made by 650,000 cubic meters of ice and snow, creating a dreamlike spectacle to behold at night.

