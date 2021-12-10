Over 2.57 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 09:32, December 10, 2021

A medical worker inoculates a child with the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Over 2.57 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Wednesday, data from the National Health Commission showed Thursday.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)