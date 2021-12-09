Beijing administers over 2 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to children
BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, more than 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in Beijing to the city's children aged between 3 and 11, local authorities said Thursday.
Starting from Oct. 28, the Chinese capital began offering COVID-19 vaccination to children aged between 3 and 11. Nearly 1.37 million minors of this age group have been vaccinated.
Children between 3 and 11 can only be inoculated under the condition that their guardians have been well-informed and offer their voluntary consent.
Starting in mid-October this year, besides Beijing, a growing number of Chinese provincial-level regions including Hubei and Liaoning have expanded their COVID-19 vaccination programs to cover children from the age of 3, rather than limiting vaccination to those aged 12 and above, as was previously the case.
Photos
Related Stories
- Over 2.56 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
- China has provided over 1.8 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses to international community
- China's COVID-19 vaccine aid to Africa to travel long distance, outpace virus: FM
- Local residents receive booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine in Beijing
- Angola receives batch of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.